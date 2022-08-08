Tiny Toes Ballet Pembrokeshire, brought one of the world’s best loved children’s book to life.

The performance took place at Merlins Theatre, Pembrokeshire College, on Sunday July 17.

The cast of 82 children aged between two and a half and seven years old from across West Wales performed to a sell out audience.

With a magical mix of story telling, music and ballet, this specially created children’s ballet appealed to the young and old.

Sonia Murison, who opened Tiny Toes Ballet Pembrokeshire in April 2018, wanted her pupils to experience a real theatre environment and to create a ballet based on a story that appealed to the age of her pupils.

She said: “The purpose of all dance is to perform. It has been such a joy to see our pupils grow in confidence through our tiny toes syllabus and what better way to further develop this confidence and to celebrate our pupils achievements than through a professional performance on a real stage.

"Miss Sonia couldn’t be any prouder of her Tiny Toes Ballet Pupils, Well done to everyone."

