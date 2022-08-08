Haverfordwest court’s Crown and defence departments were both taken to task this week when the Bench discovered that a trial has been halted on three separate occasions.

“This appears to be a shambles,” said the presiding magistrate.

“This case was listed for August 3 then August 8 and now it’s been listed yet again for October.

“This is not good. Maybe I’m being a bit too harsh, but this is a comment to take on board.”

Haverfordwest magistrates were dealing with yet another application to adjourn the case of Nathan Walker of Foley Court, Monkton, after he denied three charges of driving whilst over the legal drug limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Walker’s solicitor, Mr David Wheel, claimed the Crown had failed to submit a statement which his client had provided to the court concerning the reason why he had been in possession of the keys.

However Crown Prosecutor Anne Hughes claimed the statements had been submitted to the defence.

The offences are alleged to have been committed at Hakin on May 5. The Crown accuses Walker of driving his Ford Fiesta whilst having 121mcg of BZG/cocaine in his system; the legal limit is 50.

He is further accused of driving whilst disqualified and of driving with no insurance the same day.

The matter was adjourned to October 10 when Walker will return to Haverfordwest magistrates for trial.