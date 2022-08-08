LLANGWM Literary Festival will return this month with a special focus on female writers.

The festival takes place between August 12-14 in Llangwm.

Festival director, Michael Pugh, said: "We have some amazing women writers this year. In fact, a significant number of our Lionesses are from Llangwm itself.

We're particularly lucky with this event because Wales Cottage Holidays has sponsored it, so tickets for children are free."

Jane Reynolds is one of the Llangwm lionesses. She has written a number of recipe books with economical and delicious vegetarian food and on August 12, there will be tasters available.

Philippa Davies will also be at the festival, chairing a session on women crime writers which includes her own short story 'Docked.'

Mr Pugh said: "These are fantastic stories. Some of them are simply unforgettable."

Along with local female writers, there is international flair too, with writers from Afghanistan.

Lucy Hannah will be unveiling a collection of short stories from Afghan women which is the closest the Western world can get to understanding the lives of the women following the resurgence of the Taliban.

Mr Pugh said: "These stories were sometimes smuggled out of purdah in WhatsApp messages. It is the closest we can get to understanding their cloistered lives now."

Veronica Doubleday will she songs she learnt in Herat in the 1970s with Cardamom tea and Afghan pastries.

There will be an Irish flair with Nuala O'Connor. "We feel very privileged to be welcoming Nuala O'Connor who is coming across the sea from Galway with the support of Culture Ireland.

"Nuala has written the most brilliant love story about Nora Barnacle's life with James Joyce. It is one of the most beautiful books I've ever read."

There will also be sessions by Llangwmlitfest lionesses covering Princess Nest, Vladimir Putin, Liz Monk's Come Paint with Me and Ellie Brick's morning dance and stretch.

"I hope that gives you an idea of what makes our small and friendly litfest roar," said Mr Pugh.

The Llangwm Literary Festival takes place between 12 and 14 August 2022 in Llangwm. For more information on the festival, please contact llangwmlitfest@gmail.com, or visit the website: www.llangwmlitfest.co.uk

