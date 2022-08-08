Haverfordwest court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Pembroke Dock man accused of racial and religious harassment.
Darren Rees, 42, of Catalina Avenue was listed to appear before town magistrates today (Monday, August 8) to submit a plea.
However, following his non-appearance, magistrates agreed to issue a warrant without bail.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on March 14 at Haven Way South Pembrokeshire Hospital when Rees is accused of racially aggravating Anwar Najjar.
He faces an additional charge of damaging a drain cover valued at £300 at The Market Tavern, Pembroke Dock on January 15.
