Dyfed-Powys Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at a property in the Crymych area on Sunday evening (August 7, 2022).
Police have said they are not treating the death as suspicious.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving support from specialist officers.
“HM Coroner has been informed.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that they, along with the Wales Air Ambulance, were called to the incident.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Sunday, August 7, at 5.29pm to reports of an incident near Crymych.
“We sent a community first responder, two emergency ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.”
A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “We had two helicopters in attendance and that we arrived on scene at 6.13pm and our involvement concluded at 7.17pm.”
