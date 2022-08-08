The skies were the limit in Pembrokeshire last weekend when the Wings over Carew soared high for a day of aircraft splendour.

Crowds flocked to the Carew Cheriton site near Sageston for some amazing displays which served as a memorial to all who served the RAF throughout the two world wars.

Crowds flock to Cheriton to enjoy last Saturday's displays

These included the ever-popular RAF Falcons Parachute team, the fabulous sight and sound of the Lancaster Bombers, the 14th Signal regiment from Brawdy and the City of Swansea's Pipe Band.

Visitors could also admire a large selection of modern and vintage military vehicles and also enjoy the opportunity to hear and see them in action.

A magnificent Lancaster Bomber Picture: Karl Everall

The Carew Cheriton Control Tower Group was formed in the spring of 2000 by a group of enthusiasts keen to see this historic building on the disused former R.A.F Carew Cheriton airfield restored to its original glory.

Visits can be tailored to suit all age groups and abilities enabling people to go back in time to the 1940’s and experience the lovingly restored Control Tower layout as it would have looked during the wartime years.

Veteran RAF personnel admiring the displays Picture: Martin Broughton

Visitors can also explore the huge array of exhibits of the era in the museum's collection including military uniforms, RAF maps, radio equipment, ration books, Bren guns and Enfield rifles.

The South Pembrokeshire Cadets

The project aims to serve as a lasting memorial to all who served on the airfield through thetwo world wars as well as to the airmen who gave their supreme sacrifice.

The City of Swansea Pipe Band Picture: Martin Broughton

It also provides a structure for educational use for school and group visits who are studying this period of modern day history.

The South Pembrokeshire cadets marching to orders

Last but not least, the site offers a tourist attraction which introduces visitors to the unique wartime experience.

The City of Swansea Pipe Band Picture: Martin Broughton

This community project has been supported by many local businesses as well as Pembrokeshire County Council, the Welsh Government and PLANED.

Another Lancaster Bomber soaring over Cheriton Picture: Karl Everall