IT’S now becoming clear what a ‘super hospital’ for west Wales could look like after Hywel Dda University Health Board narrowed the potential sites for a new facility from five, down to three.

Locations for the site have been whittled down to one of two in Whitland or a site in St Clears.

Plans released in Hwyel Dda’s technical appraisal reports show all sites will have a main building, split between planned and urgent care, and a separate facility for mental health.

The sites will also include parking, administration facilities and a helipad.

The decision to rule Narberth out the running does mean one thing, the new hospital will definitely be outside of Pembrokeshire, with the county potentially being served by just a ‘community hospital’.

Hywel Dda released results of 'transport infrastructure analysis' saying both sites have bus services which are ‘infrequent’ and ‘short’, which will not be favourable for shift work.

'Site 12' in Whitland

Travel time analysis for population to site 12 (Whitland)

For Whitland, it noted that there was an approximate 750m walking distance from the train station to the hospital site, with recommended walking distance being 400m, and that local roads do ‘not appear’ to suffer from significant congestion during a typical weekday.

Plan for 'site C' in Whitland

Travel time analysis for population 'site C'

In St Clears the report highlighted the effect a planned new railway station – to be opened in 2024 – could have on the town, saying it would be a ‘major boost’ to the area providing viable alternative car travel, with it being understood there is a commitment to increase the frequency of services at some stations along the west Wales line from two hourly to hourly.

Plans for 'site 17', St Clears

Travel time analysis for population, site 17, St Clears

After it was announced Narberth was out the running to provide the location for the new hospital, Hywel Dda University Health Board Chair Maria Battle ensured county residents that their concerns would still be taken into account.

“Our programme business case to the Welsh Government is seeking the greatest investment west Wales will have ever seen,” said Ms Battle.

“We have listened to and continue to listen to the fears and voices of the public we serve and our staff who understand the frontline challenges of trying to deliver services across so many sites and spread so thinly.

“Recognising the fragility of our services and the risk this poses every day, we do not intend to make changes at Glangwili or Withybush hospitals before a new hospital is built. And afterwards, they will continue to provide valuable health services to our communities.”

Ambulance times to Whitland, Bronglais Hospital and Morriston Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service travel time analysis June 2022

Ambulance times to St Clears, Bronglais Hospital and Morriston Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service travel time analysis June 2022

Narberth and site J are out the running for the potential new hospital site

The Save Withybush Campaign continue to rally for what they consider the jeopardised future of Withybush Hospital – which could lose A&E – however the campaign was delivered a blow when a Pembrokeshire town council recently branded the campaign a 'no-hope case'.

