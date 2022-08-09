West Wales’ tourism and hospitality sector will benefit from a new apprenticeship programme due to start this autumn at Pembrokeshire’s Bluestone National Park Resort.

At least 10 apprentices are being taken on initially as part of the Bluestone Academy programme. This figure is likely to increase this as part of a long-term commitment to the region’s hospitality sector.

Applications have opened for the hospitality apprentice roles that will provide a 12 month on-the-job training programme with the potential of full-time employment.

The Academy was set up by Bluestone last year to enthuse people to pursue long-term careers in the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors. Bluestone itself employs more than 800 people.

MORE NEWS

Helen John, Academy manager, said: “The tourism and hospitality sectors play a significant role in the West Wales economy, with many people and businesses reliant on it, including a significant supply chain.

“We have developed a dedicated prospectus for the apprenticeship programme, working closely with the training providers. Each apprentice will be given an opportunity to work in a range of roles at Bluestone to discover the opportunities that exist.

“Alongside this, they will undergo in-depth education and training, providing them with the skills and experience that will act as a foundation for their career in hospitality.”

Apprentices, aged between 16 and 24 years, will spend two months in each of six departments - housekeeping, guest services, retail, front and back of house within Food and Beverage, and Leisure.

The salaried apprenticeship is a 12-month contract, which is 22 hours per week from Monday to Thursday.

More than 80 per cent of the course will be hands-on experience. On successful completion, apprentices will receive the industry-recognised Hospitality Level 2 or Professional Commis Chef Level 2 qualifications.

The Bluestone Academy has appointed Cambrian Training, Gower College and PRP Training as skills and training providers.

The programme aims to develop the skills needed for hospitality workers in West Wales and while they will train and work at Bluestone, the skills they learn can easily be transferred to other roles within the industry in the area.

Applications have opened for the Hospitality and Commis Chef Apprentices programmes and application must be made by August 29. Successful applicants will begin their roles in early September.

More details can be found at www.bluestonewales.com/careers.