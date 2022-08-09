Leading Llangwm artists Ian and Christine Jacob are exhibiting on home soil this summer when their latest evocative artworks will be shown at the Torch Theatre’s Oriel Joanna Field Gallery.

Each piece is based or has been influenced by the striking landscapes around their home in Black Tar on the Cleddau Estuary, with their main emphasis on the stretch of water that lies between Benton Woods and Picton Woods.

Christine's curlew

The exhibition encapsulates the couple’s broad range of work, styles and media. These include the visual of a curlew (pictured) which was drawn by Christine on her iPad whilst Ian’s landscape, which forms part of a triptych, was painted during the first lockdown.

Ian's layered landscape

Born and raised in Llangwm, Ian met Christine whilst they were both students at Goldsmiths College in London where Christine was studying fashion design. Her originality and considerable talent resulted in her successful career as a children’s fashion designer for M&S.

After leaving college, Ian taught and exhibited for a short period but then switched to a career in marketing and advertising when he was based in London and New York. Throughout his working years, Ian’s love of art remained with him resulting in paintings, photographs and his ever-growing collection of art.

But the couple’s intention was always to return to Ian’s creative roots in Pembrokeshire and so in 2010, they sold their London home and returned to Black Tar to explore, create and produce new art.

Over the past 12 years Ian has developed a form of image-making which he describes as mixed-media construction using the concept of layering using a wide variety of materials and techniques. When combined, his works form a relief image of depth and vibrancy.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to be staged in 2020 to celebrate the couple’s joint 70th birthday however it was delayed as a result of covid

The Art Works exhibition runs until August 30 at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, and can be viewed whenever the theatre is open. Admission is free.