Hywel Dda’s depleted nursing crews have received a major boost this summer following confirmation that 45 international nurses have been recruited to join the health board’s four hospitals.

And an additional 55 are expected to be recruited throughout the remainder of 2022.

The first cohort of 11 nurses arrived in May and, after taking their objective structured clinical examination (OSCE), have been placed in the Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals.

The second cohort , comprising 19 nurses, arrived in June and they too have taken their OSCE to be based across Glangwili, Prince Philip and Bronglais hospitals.

The third cohort of nurses arrived in July and are currently undergoing OSCE training in preparation for their examination. The 15 nurses will be spread across Glangwili, Prince Philip, Withybush and Bronglais hospitals.

The UHBs approach to attracting and retaining its employees is to be a value-based organisation.

“We continuously work together to be the best we can be as we strive to develop and deliver excellent services, putting people at the heart of everything we do,” said Lisa Gostling, director of workforce and OD.

“We want to attract a diverse workforce and are delighted to welcome the newly recruited nurses to the Hywel Dda family.”

The newly recruited nurses are part of a wider project to enhance and expand the health board’s nursing workforce which will help deliver the best possible care to patients.

Oyebola Opemipo Tikolo from Nigeria, who works in Glangwilli Hospital said: “It has been a nice experience on and off the ward, the people are friendly and helpful.

"I am looking forward to developing in my career by taking more courses, I also look forward to bringing my family over and settling down here. I intend to specialise in midwifery as I have experience in midwifery from my country.”

Hywel Dda Health Board's new international nurses.

Nabitha Kabeer from India, who works in Glangwili Hospital said: “I’m excited about working with NHS Wales. I look forward to enjoying the beauty of Wales and developing in my career.

"I want to specialise in Infection control or operating theatre nursing or forensic nursing.”

International nurses have been part of the NHS since its inception in 1948 and continue to play a vital role.