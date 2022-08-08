Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.

The actress and singer who shot to fame after her role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California on Monday morning.

Her husband John Easterling made the announcement to fans on her Facebook page.

Mr Easterling wrote: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Her husband John Easterling made the announcement to fans on her Facebook page. Credit: Olivia Newton-John official Facebook page

Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73 from breast cancer

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

'Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

'Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.'

In the announcement, her family asked for donations to be made to her cancer organisation, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, instead of flowers.

Her performance in Grease saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.

The actress is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, and her siblings.

Olivia Newton-John songs as Grease actress dies aged 73

Fans of the 'Physical' singer will be looking to her songs to remember the British-born American star.

Over her career, the pop icon gave fans no shortage of chart toppers to bop to including 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and five No. 1s.

Some of her most familiar tunes include Grease hits like 'Hopelessly Devoted to You', 'We Go Together' and 'Summer Nights'.

But her catalogue doesn't end there with the 1981 track 'Physical' becoming her biggest hit and a bit of a cultural phenomenon.

Her other beloved songs include the follow-up tracks "Make a Move on Me", "Twist of Fate", "Soul Kiss" and "Xanadu".