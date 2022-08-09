Milford Haven runner Dan Allerton is helping to make many children’s dreams turn into reality this week after completing a gruelling 100-mile run to raise funds for Dreams and Wishes.

Dan’s 100-mile route took place in and around his hometown in Milford Haven but despite having run several marathons and ultra-marathons in the past, this was his biggest challenge yet.

Dan's route, which enabled him to clock-up 100 miles

But listening to the way in which he talks about Dreams and Wishes – the charity dedicated to supporting seriously ill children by making their dreams come true - it’s plain to see why he did it.

“It’s hard to put into words all the amazing work they do,” said Dan.

“All you have to do is scroll through their pictures on Facebook and you’ll see the difference they make to so many children.”

Some of the wishes which Dreams and Wishes have turned into reality include enabling children to meet their favourite TV stars, fly in a helicopter, visit Legoland or just own their own PlayStation.

“The reason a child can FaceTime their family from hospital is because people have donated to the charity,” continued Dan.

MORE NEWS

“The reason a family can have one last day out together is because people have donated to the charity.

"The reason a seriously ill child can play on Xbox live with friends they haven’t seen in months is because people have donated to the charity.

“No matter how big or how small a child’s dream is, the charity is totally committed to making sure it comes true."

Dan completed his massive challenge in under 32 hours and has beat his fundraising target of £2,000.

Dan Allerton, who was born to run

People who have donated can check on the Dreams and Wishes social media channels over the next few weeks to see how their donations are being spent.

“What Dan has achieved for Dreams and Wishes is so important to us as we’re a totally volunteer-run charity,” said executive board member Dianne Evans.

“As a result, 100 per cent of Dan's fund-raising will be used to create more smiles on children’s faces as well as happy memories for the seriously ill little ones and their families. We can’t thank Dan enough for everything he’s done.”