Police have launched an investigation after receiving a 999 call in relation to an attempted burglary at a property in Milford Haven.
A large police presence was present at Victoria Road following the call on Saturday morning which alleged that an attempted burglary had been committed at a property on the street.
MORE NEWS
- Warrant for Pembroke Dock Man accused of racial harassment
- Magistrate vents dissatisfaction in Haverfordwest court
The fire tenders were also called to the scene to assist police as a precaution.
Police have confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was susbequently arrested on suspicion of burglary however she was later released pending further police enquiries.
Following the 999 call, police have clarified that the attempted burglary did not involve the Working Men’s Club nor the Circles’ Nightclub.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here