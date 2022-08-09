A Milford Haven woman who went on a £900 shoplifting binge in Trostre Retail Park has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates to face four charges of theft.

Sylvia Codd, 50, of Vaynor Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to each offence following her trip to Trostre on the afternoon of July 9.

The first offence took place in Boots where she stole miscellaneous items valued at £629.03.

"The CCTV cameras showed her taking the items and the police were called," said Crown Prosucutor Linda Baker.

After being given a description of Codd, officers tracked her down and a search was carried out. But no items from Boots were found in her possession.

Ms Baker said that Codd was adamant she had travelled to Trostre by public transport however further police investigations confirmed she was the registered owner of a BMW car.

The vehicle was subsequently found by officers in the car park, and a search revealed the items which had been stolen from Boots.

Further investigations revealed that Codd had stolen clothing from Matalan valued at £56, clothing from Primark valued at £249.90 and miscellaneous items from B&M valued at £16.66.

Codd, who has no previous convictions, was represented in court by Michael Kelleher.

"Suddenly this lady has gone on a shoplifting spree," he said. "What on earth possessed her?

"It's very embarrassing for her but her weight was ballooning. She'd put on three stone and none of her clothes fitted her. So she decided to do this but is deeply ashamed of what she's done."

After considering the evidence, magistrates granted Codd a conditional discharge for 12 months. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

