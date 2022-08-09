After a disappointing retirement on home soil last time out, west Wales’ James Williams will be looking to bounce back on the next round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship (BRC) as the series travels north to Scotland for the Grampian Forest Rally (13 August).

After an early exit on the Nicky Grist Stages last month due to a mechanical retirement, a rejuvenated James Williams is eager to get back to his podium finishing ways on the fast and flowing gravel stages near Aberdeen.

Williams and co-driver Dai Roberts have already recorded two rostrum results in their first year in the top-flight of the BRC, and will be eyeing a return to form in the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team Hyundai i20 R5.

The Grampian Forest Rally, like the Nicky Grist Stages will be a short-sharp affair, with 45 miles all that separates the crews from victory.

Despite the retirement on the last event, round four will provide a new challenge for the 24-year-old, as he goes in search of his first victory in his maiden four-wheel-drive BRC campaign.

James racing in his native Wales. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

“The retirement on the Nicky Grist was a tough pill to swallow, but as everyone knows in rallying, it’s not always champagne and trophies," James said.

“We parked that event long ago and we have been full focus on the next round. I want to say a massive thanks to Hyundai Motorsport and all the team for getting to the bottom of the problem quickly and helping Dai and I prepare for our next event.

“The Grampian will be a new rally for me, but I don’t see that hindering us too much. We can go there and make a new set of notes and go in with an open mindset.

“I have done a few other events in Scotland, and the stages are awesome when you get them right – but can have some real unforgiving ditches and scenery.

“The winner will be someone who can get out the blocks fast on stage one and string together six faultless stages, as one mistake could drop you down the order with no mileage to use in a fight back.

“I hope we have a good run – I want to stay out of trouble and be neat and tidy, see if we can capitalise on any mistakes from others and hopefully we can be back on the podium and put our championship challenge back on course.”

James is hopeful ahead of the next round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography