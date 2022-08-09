A woman who was found brandishing an empty vodka bottle at the rear of the Friar Vaults pub in Haverfordwest has appeared before magistrates on a charge of being drunk and disorderly.

Admitting the charge before magistrates this morning was Claire Evans, 42, of Prendergast.

Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker told the Bench that the offence took place at around 9pm on July 20 after police were summoned to the rear of The Friar's Vault, Haverfordwest.

"A woman was kicking off at the rear and causing issues with everyone," said Ms Baker.

"Police saw her holding an empty bottle of vodka. She was unsteady on her feet and obviously intoxicated."

Evans was represented in court by Tom Lloyd who said his client 'has a crippling addiction to alcohol'. He confirmed that she also suffers from depression and anxiety disorders.

For the offence, Evans was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

After imposing her sentence, presiding magistrate Ivor Rees urged Evans to address her addiction.

"There's assistance out there for you," he said. "So take it, as it'll assist you in the future."