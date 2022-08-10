A 20-year-old motorist who had lost his best friend to heart failure dealt with his grief by turning to illegal drugs, a court has heard.

Thomas Currel appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates after being caught driving whilst he was 12 times over the legal drug limit.

He pleaded guilty to four separate charges of drug driving.

The Bench heard that police stopped Thomas Currel as he drove his green Vauxhall Signum on the A40 at Penblewin at around 6pm on February 23.

Smelling cannabis emanating from the car, a drugs wipe was carried out, which indicated that Currel had both cannabis and cocaine in his system.

MORE NEWS

He was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a further drugs test.

This confirmed that Currel had been driving with:

600ug of BZG/cocaine matabolite in his system (the legal limit is 50);

62ug of cocaine (the legal limit is 10);

3.5ug of Delta-9 cannabis (the legal limit 2) and

75ug of Ecstasy (the legal limit 10).

Currel, who works with autistic adults who have learning difficulties, was represented in court by Peter Tarr.

"My client was going through a very difficult time in his life at the time the offence took place," he said.

"His best friend had just died at the age of 19 from heart failure and my client used drugs to help him deal with his grief. To quote my client, he's now kicking himself for his own stupid actions."

Currel was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge. He was diqualified from driving for 18 months.

"There's no need for me to tell you that taking drugs isn't a good idea," said presiding magistrate Mr Ivor Rees, whilst imposing sentence.

"The consequences of what could have happened don't bare thinking about. You need to consider this and seek help."