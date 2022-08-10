A Haverfordwest taxi driver who adds cannabis to his cakes and cookies found himself in the dock this week when he pleaded guilty to driving whilst four times over the legal drug-drive limit.
Andrews Griffin, 48, of Wordsworth Avenue, Haverfordwest, was stopped by police as he drove through Clerkenhill in the early hours of February 25.
MORE NEWS
Smelling cannabis emanating from his vehicle, a roadside drugs wipe was carried out which proved positive.
A subsequent test at the police station showed Griffin had 9.1ug of cannabis in his system. The legal limit is 2.
Griffin was represented in court by Peter Tarr.
“He doesn’t smoke it, but he uses it for cakes and cookies,” said Mr Tarr.
“So one slice of cake may not have much cannabis at all, while the next slice may contain much more.”
After considering the mitigation, magistrates fined Griffin £120.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 court surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here