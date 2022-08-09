There's no doubt that former Royal Naval officer Kevin Stanley has hit the ground running.

Since taking up his new role as project lead at the VC Gallery’s Tackling Loneliness Programme, Kevin’s all-embracing personality coupled with his considerable understanding of life in the Armed Services make him the ideal candidate for the job.

“My role is to offer a helping hand whenever and however it’s needed,” he said.

“This means helping veterans integrate in their community as well as dealing with wider welfare issues such as form filling, housing, food, employment and debt.”

MORE NEWS

Part of Kevin’s project will be to identify more male and female veterans within Pembrokeshire by taking their mobile museum to residential homes, village halls and to meet ex-Forces personnel at their home addresses.

The VC, which has premises in Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock, works with veterans and the wider community to advise and support anyone with welfare and emotional issues through a number of projects.

Kevin was born into an army family and spent his early years in Jamaica, Antwerp, Belgium, Hanover, Germany and various locations throughout the UK, before his family finally settled on the South Coast.

Kevin joined the Royal Navy in 1972 where he served for 10 years, working as a Royal Navy electrician.

The VC Gallery Tackling Loneliness programme includes Naafi breaks which take place every weekday morning at the Pembroke Dock premises where there will be food and drinks and help to access digital platforms.

The quiz has also been revived which proved a great favourite during lockdown and on the last Saturday of each month a ‘veterans and their family’ Breakfast Club takes place.

“By meeting with these veterans in these various social situations we can help create new friendships and increase people’s sphere of social contacts,” added Kevin.

“This in turn aids with building emotional ties with like-minded veterans which will help with resilience in the face of loneliness.”

Kevin, it must be said, is justifiably proud of his skills at bringing people together.

“I have two friends who live alone, and one is ex-RN. I’ve supported them at a distance and I’m happy to say that we finally got them both to meet on holiday and they are now an item.

"In the next few months, they intend to move in together and there’s even talk of marriage. Job done!’.

To find out more about the Naafi breaks and the project in general, contact Kevin via email at kevin@thevcgallery.com or by calling 01646 685688.