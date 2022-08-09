Magistrates have issued a warrant without bail for a Pembroke woman accused of stealing nearly £800 worth of clothing and groceries from Haverfordwest's M&S and Tesco.
Ann Madgewick, 42, of Melbourne House, East Back, Pembroke is accused of stealing clothing and spatulas valued at £158.50 from M&S, Haverfordwest, on April 4, 2022 and an additional charge of stealing groceries from the town's Tesco Extra on April 22, valued at £615.67.
The defendant was listed to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, but following her non-appearance, magistrates issued the warrant for her arrest.
