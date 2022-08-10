Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the Pembrokeshire County Show next week.

The show will take place on August 17 and 18 at Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society are pulling out all the stops to make the new style two-day event better than before with new attractions, and a new showground layout will make it a show one to remember.

With a music stage, a food court, livestock classes and more than 300 trade stands, there is plenty to keep visitors entertained.

There will also be horticulture, arts and crafts, as well as a new country market area, showcasing more than 40 local and award-winning product and craft stalls.

Mansel Raymond, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society president said: “We are very excited about the prospect of seeing our wonderful members, competitors, trade stands, sponsors and community coming together once again next week.

“Whether you're a Pembrokeshire local or visiting we're sure you'll have a fantastic day out. This year's show is jam-packed with great attractions and events meaning so there’s something for everyone.”

Thousands of visitors are expected to see some of the best livestock, taste fabulous local food and drink, experience country life and enjoy a wealth of entertainment.

On both days, there will be live entertainment from 6am until 7pm, together with live music, choirs, special guests, competitions, workouts, arts, dance and performances.

A community zone will be present across the two days, where voluntary and community groups will show their activities taking place in Pembrokeshire.

From giving advice, supporting those in need or providing training and volunteering opportunities, the community zone will cater for the organisations of the county.

Other entertainment includes:

Sheep dog trials display

Vintage demo and static displays

Classic Cars

Zip Wire

Little legs football

Funfair with promotional discount tickets

Pembrokeshire Food Court

Craft and Horticulture

Eggs and pigeon show

Cattle on the Wednesday

Children’s calf showing

Children’s equine ring

Sheep and pigs showing on the Thursday

Horses both days

Dog Agility

Country Market

To get to the Showground: for SatNav, use the following address: County Showground, Withybush, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 4BW. The show is signposted from the main A40 trunk roads. Please look for the 'P' signs for public parking.

Dogs are very welcome at the show provided they bring their responsible owners with them! Dog drinking bowls are available around the showground. Dogs must be kept on leads.

Tickets are available on the website: www.pembsshow.org and for up-to-date details of this year’s event follow Pembrokeshire County Show on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.