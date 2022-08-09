Pembrokeshire dog owners and those visiting the county with their pets are being reminded that any individuals offering to board their dogs must be licensed by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The message comes from the Council’s Animal Health and Welfare Team following an increase in ‘dog boarding’ advertising on Facebook.
Cllr Michelle Bateman, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, said: “While we enjoy the summer, we want to remind all dog owners, whether you are a resident or in Pembrokeshire for a holiday, that those offering to accommodate your dog must hold a licence from the Council.
“This is required by law under the Animal Boarding Establishments Act 1963, whether it be in a home, kennels or a day care environment, and is irrespective of the period of time required.”
All dogs must also be up to date with their vaccinations, which includes Kennel Cough.
For a list of the current licensed premises in Pembrokeshire and for information on Animal Establishment licensing, go to http://pembrokeshire.gov.uk/animal-establishment-licensing
The Animal Health and Welfare Team would also like to advise dog owners to be diligent when engaging dog walking only services to ensure that those offering the service have the appropriate insurances in place.
