Hywel Dda University Health Board is reminding people they still have time give their views about plans to develop the Fishguard Integrated Health and Well-being Centre in Pembrokeshire.

The proposed new centre would support the population across north Pembrokeshire from Solva and St Davids in the west, to Fishguard and Newport.

The centre could provide a number of primary and community services, depending on the needs of the public and the feedback received.

In June, the health board hosted an event at the Phoenix Centre, in Goodwick, about the proposed facility.

During the drop-in session, people were able to give their views about what was important to them, and what they’d like to see in a health and well-being centre, as well as ask questions.

Almost 80 people attended the event.

The public can still view information about the centre, and provide feedback via the Have Your Say website HERE.

The health board says its long-term aim is to create an integrated, patient-focused, community-based model of care.

Communities will eventually see health and care shift from a focus on illness to a service that works across boundaries to prevent ill health or deterioration of health, providing help earlier, and wherever possible, closer to home.

Elaine Lorton, County Director for Pembrokeshire at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “We really appreciate the feedback received so far and thank the people of Pembrokeshire for engaging with us. If you’ve not yet had a chance to share your views you can do so up until Wednesday 31 August.

“After that date, we will review the feedback received in order to fully understand the views of the public, partners and stakeholders.

"As part of our commitment to being open and transparent, we will make the feedback public, which in turn will ensure the engagement process continues.

“The health board’s commitment to an ongoing engagement process is an important part of developing our business case, which will be submitted to Welsh Government for the funding.”

Fishguard Integrated Health and Well-being Centre is being developed in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council, and work is ongoing with other partners to explore how we can work more closely together.