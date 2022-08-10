There’s a day out to savour in Pembrokeshire soon with the arrival of the first-ever Narberth Cheese Festival.
Taking place at the Queens Hall on Saturday August 20, the event will run from 10am to 6pm.
It looks set to be a dream come true for cheese-lovers as well as those who enjoy filling their plates and glasses as accompaniments.
Joining a great selection of local Welsh cheese at the event will be quality wines, beers, ciders and spirits; preserves, pickles and olives, cheesecakes for pudding, charcuterie, pottery, wooden cheeseboards, brownies, cakes and gifts.
Hot and cold food will be available, the bar will be open and acoustic musicians will be playing throughout the day.
Admission is free.
