A female pedestrian was taken to hospital after yesterday’s crash in Tenby, which closed the A4218 for several hours.

The crash, which involved a car and the female pedestrian, closed the road for two hours on the morning of Tuesday, August 9, severely affecting traffic in and out of Tenby.

Traffic on the A478 Narberth Road coming into the town was queuing all the way to New Hedges.

Police officers and the Welsh Ambulance Service were in attendance, as the woman was taken to hospital after the crash.

A spokesperson from Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 10.10am on the morning of August 9 to reports of a road traffic accident on Narberth Road in Tenby.

"We deployed two rapid response vehicles and an emergency ambulance to the scene. One patient was conveyed to Withybush Hospital for further treatment."

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved a car and a pedestrian. The female pedestrian has been taken to hospital.”

Police officers are now appealing for any witnesses who can help with their investigation surrounding the incident.

Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20220809-109.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.