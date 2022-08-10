WELSH Water has issued information relating to the upcoming hosepipe ban in Pembrokeshire.

The restrictions on water usage will come into effect at 8am on Friday, August 19 and will last until further notice.

What does a hosepipe ban mean?

A hosepipe ban is the blanket term for the ‘temporary use ban’ that is put in place. It is so called due to the fact many of the restrictions will involve the use of a hosepipe.

Why is there a hosepipe ban?

Welsh Water has said on the website that this has been the driest year since 1976 and this, along with the warm temperatures and an increased demand for water, has led to the reservoirs across the county reaching drought levels.

The provider has said that the shortage of water poses no immediate risk to the people of Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire, however, they are taking the steps to ensure that they are able to continue to supply water to residents.

What will be affected when the ban comes into place?

When the hosepipe ban comes into place on Friday, August 19, people in Pembrokeshire and part of Carmarthenshire will not be able to:

Use a hosepipe, sprinklers, dripper hoses, automatic irrigation systems and similar devices.

The following activities are prohibited with using the above items:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic or recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe.

What can be done during the hosepipe ban?

The above activities can be carried out if using other water sources, for example, using the mains water source but with buckets or watering cans rather than hosepipes, using water that comes from other sources such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt through a hosepipe or private boreholes.

MORE NEWS

What exceptions are there to the ban?

There are a number of exceptions to the hosepipe ban:

Using a hosepipe for health and safety reasons, where this includes removing or minimising any risk to human or animal health or safety and preventing or controlling the spread of causative agents of disease. This includes watering a field which is used for sporting purposes, however, this only applies to the playing surface and not the whole field.

Watering plants that are grown for sale or commercial use or that are part of a National Plant Collection or temporary garden or flower display.

Cleaning any area of a private leisure boat which, except for doors and windows, is enclosed by a roof and walls.

Filling or maintaining a pool where necessary in the course of its construction.

Filling or maintaining a pool that is designed, constructed or adapted for use in the course of a programme of medical treatment.

Filling or maintaining a pool that is used for the purpose of decontaminating animals from infections or disease.

Filling or maintaining a pool that is used in the course of a programme of veterinary medical treatment.

Filling or maintaining a pool in which fish or other aquatic animals are being reared or kept in captivity.

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain which is in or near a fish-pond and whose purpose is to supple sufficient oxygen to the water in the pond to keep the fish healthy.

There are other exceptions to the rules in place which includes Blue Badge holders and those on Welsh Water’s priority services register.

Other exceptions include:

Watering newly laid turf for the first 28 days.

The watering of newly bought plants for the first 14 days.

Customers using an approved drip or trickle irrigation system fitted with a pressure reducing valve and timer systems.

Using a specific approved apparatus, such as high specification pressure washers to clean a private motor vehicle.

A hosepipe with hand operated trigger or water efficient apparatus to clean a private motor vehicle.

Commercial customers that use hosepipes as part of their business for some TUB categories, eg, hand car washing, window cleaning and graffiti removal.

People using private leisure boats as a primary residence.

Cases in which the fouling of hulls on private leisure boats is causing increased fuel consumption by the drag created.

For engines of private leisure boats designed to be cleaned with a hosepipe.

To operate water features with religious significance.

Customers on the company’s vulnerable customers list who have mobility issues but do not have a blue badge.

Filling or maintaining swimming pools with covers.

Filling or maintaining swimming pools fitted with approved water conservation or recycling systems.

Paddling pools at early stages of a drought.

Pools that are subject to significant repair and renovation.

Filling new pools.

Swimming pools serving industrial training if considered justified.

Pools with religious significance.

Cleaning walls or windows of domestic properties with a hosepipe where very low water use technologies are employed and approved by the water company.

For the removal of graffiti.

Cleaning paths or patios or other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe for the removal of graffiti or where very low water use technologies are employed and approved by the water company.

Small businesses whose sole operations are cleaning of vehicles using hosepipes.

To prevent or control the spread of non-native and/or invasive species.

Representations concerning the restrictions must be made in writing by 5pm on August 17 to Water Use Restriction Exceptions, Drought Co-ordinator, Dŵr Cymru Cyfyngedig, Linea, Fortran Road, St Mellons, Cardiff, CF3 0LT.

Representations can also be made via email to water.resources@dwrcymru.com with the subject line ‘Water Use Restriction Exemptions.’

You can view more information here.