Plans to develop Pembrokeshire’s marine energy potential received a major boost this week when the First Minister called on the UK government to ‘fully support’ the industry.

Addressing the Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum at their Pembroke Dock headquarters earlier this week, Mr Drakeford paid tribute to the way in which the Forum is supporting the development of the sector both in Pembrokeshire and throughout Wales as a whole.

“We’re committed to making Wales a centre of emerging marine energy technologies as set out in our programme for Government, and it’s vital that the UK government fully supports the industry through its policies,” he said.

“This will ensure we maximise all the opportunities that are available.

“We now need a concerted focus of effort to ensure we can achieve the best local benefit for Wales.”

During Tuesday’s meeting the First Minister heard what needs to be put into place to successfully deliver marine renewables in Wales with the aim of making the region a global leader in marine renewable energy and ensure a viable future for the industry.

It is believed that this will result in thousands of new local jobs, multiple gigawatts of clean energy as well as opportunities to export technology and expertise.

The four key renewable technologies that can be deployed to Welsh waters in the coming years are tidal stream, tidal range, wave and floating offshore wind.

Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum was born in the wake of the 1996 Sea Empress disaster when 72,000 tonnes of oil were spilt into the Pembrokeshire water, killing thousands of seabirds and closing fishing grounds and beaches for many months.

Following discussions between local stakeholders including MPs, the Port Authority, the County Council, the National Park, academia and conservationists that an independent body was needed to address issues facing the Pembrokeshire coastline, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum was established.

Their projects have included the Pembrokeshire marine code, Marine Energy Test Area, Pembrokeshire Outdoor Charter and Wales Activity Mapping.