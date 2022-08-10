HERE are the latest planning and licencing applications in Pembrokeshire.

The applications were placed in the Western Telegraph’s public notices section on Wednesday, August 10.

The Old Slaughter House

An application has been submitted to change the Old Slaughter House, Lower St Marys Street, Newport, Pembrokeshire, from woodland to public amenity woodland area and to construct hardstanding to allow for access to maintain the land.

There would also be the creation of woodland paths throughout the site and the placement of picnic benches.

Manor House, Wiston (reference number 22/0131/LB)

An application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council by Mrs R Sargeant for permission to create a new porch, make external alterations and internal reconfiguration, improved access and turning provision for the Manor House, Wiston, Haverfordwest.

Sealyham Activity Centre (22/0270/LB)

Active Learning Group has applied to Pembrokeshire County Council to make external and internal repairs and alterations to Sealyham Activity Centre in Sealyham Mansion, a Grade II listed building in Wolfscastle.

They also would like to add a new external standalone canopy to the side of the building.

Anyone wishing to make a representation relating to the Manor House or Sealyham Activity Centre applications should do so in writing by August 31 including the reference for the relevant application. Written submissions can be sent to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.

MORE NEWS

Goods vehicle operator’s licence

JWT Haulage Ltd, of Sunny Hill, Bulford Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest is applying for a licence to use the aforementioned base as an operation centre for four goods vehicles. The licence will not allow for any trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land near to the area who believe their use or enjoyment of the land would be impacted, should contact the traffic commissioner in writing by August 31. Representations can be made by writing to Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF.