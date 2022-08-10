A £1m ward extension has been opened at the private hospital which last year treated nearly 4,000 patients from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and beyond.

The investment at Werndale Hospital, Bancyfelin increases its ward capacity by 20 per cent at a time when there is increased demand for its services - particularly in the fields of orthopaedic surgery, ophthalmology, and general surgery.

Cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening of the extension was former Wales and Scarlets rugby star James ‘Cubby’ Davies, who grew up in the village of Bancyfelin.

Werndale staff and guests are pictured at the extension opening

He and his brother Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies, who has captained Wales, got their nicknames from the Fox and Hounds pub run by their parents.

James, who retired from rugby earlier this year due to head injuries, joined Werndale staff and consultants in viewing the new extension.

It features a suite of new spacious patient en-suite rooms and additional light and airy ward space for new nurses’ stations, new technology and medical equipment, in pleasant and comfortable spaces.

James Davies is pictured with Jade Mason, Werndale's outpatients clinical services manager

The hospital, which first opened more than 30 years ago, is part of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest provider of private healthcare. The group is carrying out a £125 million redevelopment programme across its 50 hospitals in the UK.

Jacky Jones, executive director of Werndale Hospital said: "The investment programme is an exciting opportunity to expand what we can offer to patients at Werndale.

"Our staff and consultants are delighted with this expansion which will allow us to meet the private healthcare needs of patients and families in Wales and will decrease waiting times which will positively impact the patient’s experience.

"Having the new patient rooms here increases our ward capacity by 20 per cent, it is a great investment."