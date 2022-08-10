CHANGES to the speed limits on some Pembrokeshire roads are being considered.
Pembrokeshire County Council placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on August 8 advertising a proposal for an order to adjust speed limits on four sections of roads.
The roads involved are the Cardigan to Haverfordwest Road and Newport to Boncath.
The proposals are to introduce a 40mph speed limit on:
- B4329 from a point 127 metres north of the junction with the C3048, to a point 42 metres southwest of the private access to Parc-y-Meurig.
- C3048 to Blaenffos from its junction with the B4329 east for 92 metres.
- C3048 to Newport from its junction with the B4329 west for 179 metres.
There is a proposal to introduce a 50mph on:
- B4329 from a point 42 metres southwest of the private access to Parc-y-Meurig to a point 530 metres southwest of this access.
Anyone wishing to make a comment on the proposed changes must do so in writing by completing the online feedback on www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices or in writing to Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP by August 31.
