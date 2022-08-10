A FORMER ironmongers in Pembrokeshire is set to become a community shop after more than £350,000 was raised.

The Siop Havards project committee had been trying to purchase the Havards Ironmongers in Tydrath in Newport to turn into a community shop.

The group needed £330,000 and locals who have invested have sent the funds over the £350,000 mark.

The group's Cris Tomos, said: “The fantastic news we can bring you this week is that we have crossed the minimum £330,000 mark and now have over £350,000 in the bank as investment from supporters wishing to save the historic Havards Ironmongers shop in Tydrath.”

Mr Tomos said it is a ‘significant milestone’ and the group are now hoping that the funds will be able to maximise the chance of success with the application to the government’s community ownerships fund.

There is still time to invest or increase your investment in the project according to Mr Tomos, as the group is now aiming to reach its top level investment of £475,000.

“Many initial share purchases were at or around the £200 level," he said

"As the average share purchase value is now approximately £1,000, some early investors of £200 have already increased their shareholding to this average level and we thank them for the support and significant contribution to getting us much closer to our top target."

Havards now, and as it was in the 1950s

There are two meetings for current and potential investors planned at Newport Boat Club on Tuesday, August 16 and Monday, August 29 (both at 6.30pm) for an update on the progress and to answer any questions.

Anyone wishing to find out more can attend one of the meetings and can visit www.siophavards.cymru/invest for full details on purchasing shares. Anyone wishing to purchase a share has until August 31.