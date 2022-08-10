Do you have a child with sight loss?

Guide Dogs Cymru is holding a family fun and information day in Haverfordwest on Tuesday August 16 from 1.30pm-3.30pm for families of children with sight loss.

Specialist staff will be on hand to discuss habilitation and explore Independent Living Skills equipment.

There will also be an opportunity to chat with other families over a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy a fun Independent Living Skills activity together.

The event will take place at Pembrokeshire College, Merlins Bridge, SA61 1SZ.

To book your place contact Katherine.reynolds@guidedogs.org.uk or ring 07990 540057.