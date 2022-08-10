Do you have a child with sight loss?
Guide Dogs Cymru is holding a family fun and information day in Haverfordwest on Tuesday August 16 from 1.30pm-3.30pm for families of children with sight loss.
Specialist staff will be on hand to discuss habilitation and explore Independent Living Skills equipment.
There will also be an opportunity to chat with other families over a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy a fun Independent Living Skills activity together.
MORE NEWS
- Have your say on plans to develop integrated health centre
- Town's first-ever Cheese Festival is a day out to savour
The event will take place at Pembrokeshire College, Merlins Bridge, SA61 1SZ.
To book your place contact Katherine.reynolds@guidedogs.org.uk or ring 07990 540057.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here