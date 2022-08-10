A Pembroke woman who failed to carry out her unpaid work appointments which were imposed by magistrates in 2020 now has to pay an additional £100 to the courts.
Sara McKinlay, 40, of Vetch Close, Pembroke was convicted in 2020 after pleading guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.
In additional to a financial penalty, she was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, however this week Haverfordwest magistrates were told that McKinlay failed to attend her unpaid work sessions on three separate occasions.
These were June 23, June 30 and July 7, 2022. She also failed to keep in contact with the officer who was responsible for overseeing the order.
As a result, McKinlay was this week fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 costs.
