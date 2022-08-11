Seaside holidaymakers and people living and working by the coast are being urged to be vigilant and speak up anonymously about suspicious activity.

The call has come from Border Force and the charity Crimestoppers with the launch of a new, dedicated coastal crime reporting service.

The new Coastal Crime Line is asking the public to Don't ignore it - report it. Run by Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, suspicions can be passed on 100 per cent anonymously at any time via freephone number 0800 011 3304 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information on any crime or suspicion of wrongdoing, happening on or around our coasts or borders, including smaller ports, docks and marinas, from thefts and smuggling to criminal damage, can be reported.

Whether you’re a keen sailor, work in the maritime industry, or simply enjoy a coastal walk, if you see something suspicious, this coastal crime reporting service is here for you.

Christina Brown, Director of Border Force National Operational HQ, said: “Border Force’s number one priority is to keep our borders safe and secure.

“This new dedicated coastal crime report service, in partnership with Crimestoppers, will now make it even easier for the general public and anyone working in maritime locations and businesses to report any suspicious behaviour 100 per cent anonymously.”

Mark Hallas, chief executive at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Border Force with this new reporting service, which is making it easier than ever before for everyone to pass on any concerns and suspicions they may have 100 per cent anonymously.

"We’re not interested in your personal details, just what you know.

“Our charity has kept its promise of anonymity for over three decades and exists to ensure that everyone is empowered to speak up and stop crime, safe in the knowledge that their identity is protected.”

*Since Crimestoppers began in 1988, it has received over 2.2 million actionable calls, resulting in more than 151,000 arrests and charges.

Over £139 million worth of stolen goods have been recovered and over £367 million worth of illegal drugs have been seized.





