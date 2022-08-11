A SPECIAL open art competition has been launched in Pembrokeshire.

The competition sees local artists and visitors of all ages create art to be voted on in.

It is based at Trefin Museum opposite The Ship Inn and aims to capture and create the spirit, atmosphere, interior and exterior, and/or location of the chapel – which is where the museum is based – through drawing.

Artists are encouraged to visit the chapel to get inspiration and leave their artworks on a pew, with visitors encouraged to vote for their favourite pictures.

The idea is to create drawings and artwork on paper using any medium apart from oils and acrylics with a maximum size of 32x42cm.

The chapel is open daily and the competition runs until Friday, October 7. All the artworks are being uploaded onto the museum’s Instagram @trefinmuseum.

The competition is collaboration between independent St Davids homestore Basalt & Dune and the museum and will be judged by Mark Raggett of Solva, senior vice president of The Royal Watercolour Society and art director of The Crown.

Prizes on offer include a Spring 2023 exhibition in the St Davids Room at Oriel y Parc, St Davids for two artists and help towards framing costs with Kadinsky Art in Narberth.

Harbour Lights Gallery in Porthgain is also offering the opportunity for an emerging artist to have their work framed and hung in the gallery.

The artist with the most votes from visitors to the chapel will win a night’s stay for two at Twr y Felin Hotel.

There are also prizes for children in the age groups five-11 and 12-18.

Full details can be downloaded from https://www.basaltdune.co.uk/basalt-x-trefin