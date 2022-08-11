A Canadian duo will be in Narberth as part of their UK tour next month.
The Bros. Landreth will be performing at The Queens Hall, Narberth on Saturday, September 3.
The tour is in support of their new album 'Come Morning'. The album is an immersive, emotive record full of melody-driven songs with atmospheric synths, organs and textured guitars.
The album has received acclaim from the likes of MOJO Magazine, Guitarist, Maverick Magazine, Americana UK and many more, plus radio support from BBC Radio 2.
‘Come Morning’ is out now via Birthday Cake Records. Tickets for the UK tour can be found at https://www.thebroslandreth.com/shows.
The Bros. Landreth consists of brothers Joey and David, sons of musician Willy Landreth. Their debut album Let It Lie won the Juno Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year in 2015.
