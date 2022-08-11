If you go down to Llangwm this weekend, you’re in for a big surprise.

Local resident Michael Pugh is the director of this year’s Llangwm Literary Festival and, together with the festival’s art curator Graham Brace, they have put together an outstanding exhibition which looks set to put Llangwm squarely on the culture map.

Throughout the three-day festival Llangwm Village Hall is being transformed into a pop-up gallery and café exhibiting photographs and art from some of the village’s resident artists.

These include iconic photographer David Wilson whose work celebrates the dramatic scenery and characters of Wales in his renowned monochromatic style.

The charming and exquisite Illustrations of Fran Evans will be represented alongside the abstract paintings of Sian Jones depicting her relationship with and her unique interpretation of the landscape that surrounds her.

And Graham Brace will be exhibiting his highly detailed images inspired by the wider views and small corners of Pembrokeshire’s coast and countryside.

The bold and colourful paintings of Mark Stanmore and Liz Monk together with animal portraiture from Mandie Davies will complete this visual feast.

Many of the artworks exhibited at the festival will be on sale.

In addition to the village hall gallery, three local artists will be opening their studios to visitors.

These are Fiona and Jas Cutting at Rectory Point (Rectory Road) who will be opening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 12 noon and 4pm, and Ian Jacob at Quay House, Black Tar who will be open on Sunday afternoon between 2pm and 5pm.

Joining in with the festival celebrations will be St Jerome’s Church who will be hosting a craft fair throughout the three days.

Browsers can admire a wide range of beautiful artefacts and products lovingly created by local craftspeople including jewellery, eco products from Wild and Plastic Free, felted animals and seven inch cakes.

The Llangwm Literary Festival takes place on August 12, 13 and 14 August 2022.

For more email llangwmlitfest@gmail.com, or visit: www.llangwmlitfest.co.uk