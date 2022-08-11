THE Torch Theatre will be bringing the Sunset Cinema back to Milford Haven Waterfront this month.

On Friday, August 19, Sunset Cinema will be hosting a viewing of Top Gun: Maverick (12A) at Mackerel Quay.

Gates will open at 7pm and the film will begin when light levels allow. There will be food available to purchase from local businesses including Cheesy Cow and The Scoop Ice Cream Parlour.

Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for Milford Waterfront, said: "It is so great to be welcoming Sunset Cinema back to Milford Waterfront!

"We have collaborated with the Torch Theatre on these events a number of times, and it is always so exciting to offer a unique experience, watching the big screen with the Milford Haven Waterway at Milford Marina as the backdrop. We look forward to seeing you all there."

Benjamin Lloyd, executive director for the Torch Theatre, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering again with Milford Waterfront to bring the Arts to our community and deliver an exciting and innovative experience in our iconic home setting.”

Tickets can be bought in advance on the Torch’s website www.torchtheatre.co.uk or on 01646 695267. Tickets may be available on the door.

For more information about Milford Waterfront, visit: https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk