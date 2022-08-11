The tradition at the annual installation meeting of Tenby Freemasons Lodge is for the raffle proceeds to be donated to a charity nominated by the incoming Master.

So when Brian Miller was installed as Master of the lodge for a second time earlier in the year, he chose a charity very close to his heart to receive the £200 raised.

When Brian’s dear wife Jean was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012. he was devastated. As the illness progressed he realised that he would need professional assistance, so for practical and moral support he turned to the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Jean sadly succumbed to the illness in 2014.

Brian said “I don’t know how I would have managed without the wonderful support and nursing care provided by Paul Sartori volunteers.

"I have remained friends with them to this day and have often joined them on organised walks to raise funds for the Foundation.”

MORE NEWS

Lodge charity steward Steve Thurgood said: “Tenby Lodge is committed to supporting local charities, and the Paul Sartori Foundation is an excellent example, being a Pembrokeshire-based charity providing an essential service to terminally ill patients and their families in the county.”

Brian and Steve recently visited the Foundation’s headquarters in Haverfordwest where they were welcomed by clinical co-ordinator Pat Coombs and community fundraiser Toni Dorkings.

They were given a tour of the impressive building and its facilities, which include an extensive equipment store, treatment areas, meeting rooms and comfortable rooms for counselling.

The facilities are offered not only to patients and their families but also to staff and volunteers.

To find out more about Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, see paulsartori.org

For information about Tenby Freemasons contact the lodge secretary at tenbylodge1177@gmail.com or 07778 153623.