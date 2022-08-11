Travelodge has launched a major recruitment drive in 26 of its Welsh hotels, including Pembroke Dock.

The company is hoping that the new openings will appeal to parents who are eager to return to work after the summer holidays as it offers working hours that will match the school run as well as benefits for families and a path that could lead to future managerial positions.

"Travelodge is also hoping to attract students who have just completed their A levels or who have graduated from university and are searching for a career path into management," said a spokesperson.

"Roles currently being offered include hotel team members, managerial positions, part-time reception and night posts, kitchen and bar café positions and housekeeping.

"Travelodge is renowned for investing and developing in its workforce via its dedicated in-house management training programme which is called Aspire.

"This programme has helped thousands of entry level staff members climb the career ladder into management.

"Travelodge is keen to welcome everyone regardless of age, experience and background."