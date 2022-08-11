Despite a rather damp start to the day on Sunday July 31, the weather cleared and the sun brought out the holidaymakers to enjoy the Rotary Club of Saundersfoot’s Duck Race in Saundersfoot harbour.
Through the valiant efforts of members and helpers, all the ducks were sold, which ensured a flotilla of them racing down the harbour stream.
The spectacle was enjoyed by many spectators who viewed the event from the harbour decking and walls.
All three prizes were claimed, with the winner being a very happy Emma Moore from Caerphilly.
The next events, weather permitting, are a Duck Race on Sunday August 14 then a Pig Roast and Duck Race on August 19.
The Rotary Club of Saundersfoot thanks Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners for allowing the events, and their staff for their valued assistance.
