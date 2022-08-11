St Davids lifeboat volunteers have urged people not to attempt to access Carreg Fran off Porthlysgi beach, after they had to provide support to local fire crews tackling a wildfire on the island.

The fire is suspected to have started from the remnants of wild camping on the island.

St Davids fire service requested the assistance of the all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley to transfer staff and equipment, following reports of people swimming to the island in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Seven fire crew used a featherweight pump and hoses to douse the island with sea water in an operation lasting over seven hours.

This is the second time St Davids lifeboat volunteers have been called to wildfire concerns at Carreg Fran within the last month.

Despite earlier attempts to control the fire, the islands' peat surface has continued to smoulder.

Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, said: "St Davids fire station requested our logistical help to safely transport their crew and equipment to Carreg Fran.

"We stood by in support whilst the fire crew tackled the wildfire.

"Despite their best efforts, the fire reignited the next day, so we urge members of the public not to attempt to access the island as they are putting their own lives at risk."

St Davids fire crew tackle the wildfire. Credit: RNLI/St Davids Lifeboat Station

Since the start of summer, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue have attended 280 grass fires that have either been started deliberately or were accidental.

Richie Vaughan-Williams, Arson Reduction Manager, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Its everyone’s responsibility to protect our countryside from wildfires.

"Many of the fires are set deliberately but some occur through negligence or boredom.

"This is frustrating when our fire crews can then get detained for hours in difficult conditions trying to stop the damage, meaning that they are then sometimes delayed in attending other emergencies.

"I would encourage everyone to consider their actions when enjoying the countryside and avoid lighting fires at all.

"We need to work together to support our communities, to ensure the safety of our family and friends, neighbours, members of the public and our Emergency Services."