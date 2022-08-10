Jonathan Edwards, MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, has been accepted to serve for Plaid Cymru again in Westminster following a gruelling two years of unacceptance.

It is understood that Plaid will be returning the whip to Mr Edwards who has had to sit as an Independent since being cautioned for assaulting his wife in 2020.

Although Mr Edwards was allowed to have his membership to the party restored, the National Executive Committee last month recommended that he should no longer represent Plaid in Westminster.

Meanwhile Mr Edwards has 'apologised unreservedly' for the actions that led to his suspension.

"The past two years have been a period of deep reflection in which I enrolled on a domestic violence awareness course which has helped me understand the impact my action had on others," he said.

"On the course, we discussed in great detail how to have and maintain healthy relationships and I believe that not only should these discussions form part of our education system, but that there should be far greater investment in similar courses. I take full responsibility and fully accept the police caution I was issued.

"My colleagues in the Westminster Group and the wider party have championed the rights of women and all victims of abusive behaviour.

"I regret that my actions took the focus away from this important work. Representing my home communities is an honour I cherish and a responsibility which I never take lightly.

"As I re-join the Plaid Cymru Westminster group, I will continue to represent my constituents to the best of my ability."

It is understood that the decision to prevent him serving his party at Westminster provoked some angry reactions from the former chairman of Plaid Cymru, Alun Ffred Jones, who resigned following the Executive Committee’s decision, as well as the Westminster leader, Elizabeth Saville Roberts.

He was suspended from the party for 12 months in 2020 following his acceptance of the police caution.

Despite the suspension’s termination last year, Mr Edwards was unable to re-join Plaid Cymru until he reapplied. The party’s disciplinary panel were then asked to consider his case.

Mr Edwards has served as MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 2010.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Plaid Cymru in Carmarthenshire said: "We are delighted that Jonathan will resume his role as a much valued and respected Plaid Cymru Member of Parliament.

"He has served this constituency with great dignity and integrity for over a decade and is extremely hard working and community focused.

"He deserves our support as he rebuilds his life."