Pembroke Dock will be given the chance to celebrate the life of Zac Thompson later this month when a fun day entitled ‘Forever-11’ will take place in his honour.

The 11-year-old was tragically killed last month after getting into difficulty whilst playing on Angle Beach.

A keen sportsman, the popular pupil of Pembroke Dock Community School was described as a child who ‘had a real zest for life’.

Now locals can enjoy a fun-filled day in his honour with ‘Forever-11’, which is being organised by the Pembroke Dock Harlequins.

The event will feature a memorial match as well as performances from the Kelly Williams Dance School, Samba Doc, Pembroke Male Voice Choir, Chris Ree Boxing Club, Get The Boys a Lift, Paddle West, The Young Farmers and musical entertainment from local bands.

A fun day is to be held in memory of Zac

Members of the emergency services will also be in attendance and fire fighters are expected give a demonstration on how they deal with road traffic accidents.

All proceeds of the day will go to the Wales Air Ambulance.

The event will take place on August 28th at the Harlequin’s ground starting at 12pm and will continue on into the evening.