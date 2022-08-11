Pressure is being put on the local authority to ban disposable barbeques from all of Pembrokeshire’s beaches.

The calls were made following some devastating grass fires which took place on two popular beaches earlier this summer.

Newgale saw two fires take hold over two consecutive days while a major fire on the rocks overlooking Monkston Beach, near Saundersfoot, had to be controlled by fire fighters for 24 hours.

Last month's fire at Newgale

A disposable barbecue was also to blame for a large grass fire at Freshwater East while beach visitors are regularly finding used disposable barbecues dumped on the sand.

And this presents yet another danger, as barbecues can remain hot for several hours after use.

Earlier this week M&S became the latest high street chain to ban their sale, following in the wake of Waitrose, Aldi and the Co-op.

“We’re asking everyone visiting the Pembrokeshire coast and beaches not to use a barbecue or campfire,” said Rhian Sula, who is the National Trust’s visitor operations and experiences manager for Pembrokeshire.

“The risk is particularly heightened during this exceptionally warm weather and it doesn't take much for a fire to get out of control. And even barbecues that have been extinguished can relight.

“Please leave your barbecues at home.”

One of the areas under the most scrutiny are the beaches around the Stackpole Estate which is owned and managed by the National Trust.

These include Barafundle Bay, Broad Haven South and Freshwater West.

The Stackpole Estate Image: The National Trust

“Disposable barbecues are discouraged at Stackpole as they present a fire risk and can be damaging to the entire area,” commented a Stackpole spokesperson.

“A hot disposable barbecue recently caused a bin fire at Broadhaven South and we kindly ask that people take all litter home with them and help us look after the landscape.”

Meanwhile, the National Trust’s calls are being echoed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park which was recently forced to erect signs in key locations warning of fire risks.

“It’s important to remember that in hot, dry conditions like this, even a discarded cigarette or glass bottle can start a devastating fire,” said Park Authority ranger and part-time fire fighter Richard Vaughan.

“We’re urging everyone to exercise the utmost caution and be aware of the heightened risk of grass fires.”

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is expected to release a further statement in the coming days.

Earlier this year it was announced that the UK government is considering a total ban as a result of the detrimental impact barbecues have on wildlife and the environment.

The public is asked to immediately report any fires they may find on coastal areas to the fire services on 999.