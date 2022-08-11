Pembrokeshire golfers are being guaranteed a day to remember later this month when a Charity Golf Day takes place at the Milford Haven Golf Club to raise funds for Blood Bikes Wales (Pembrokeshire).

Organiser Peter Kraus is looking for as many players as possible to take part in the event, as well as sponsors on the day.

“Blood Bikes Wales provides such a vital service to our community so let’s do all we can to help them,” he said.

Three years ago Peter’s son was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 38.

“This is one of the reasons why I've decided to support the charity, as I know just how hard they work and how much they achieve.

"And every single person who's involved is a volunteer. The services they are providing to so many people are truly astounding.”

Blood Bikes Wales provides a completely free courier service to the NHS delivering blood supplies, plasma, breast milk, documents and other essential and life-saving items all across Wales.

There are currently three bikes in operation, however once the vehicle reaches 80,000 miles, it’s forced to retire from service. The charity is currently raising funds to buy a replacement vehicle.

The charity golf day takes place at Milford Haven Golf Club on Friday, August 26.

Milford Haven Golf Club

Anyone wishing to take part can contact Tom at Milford Haven Golf Club or Peter at peterkraus@btinternet.com