A Pembrokeshire League division one football club is to install a new viewing gallery, after proposals were approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Division One champions Hakin United will have a new external viewing gallery installed at The Observatory Ground on Picton Road, Hakin, Milford Haven.

Jamie Phillips from the football club made the application to the county council, which looked at giving the club the external viewing gallery, and changing the windows to a French door.

The viewing gallery will be situated on the existing grassed area beside the clubhouse, while the French doors will replace the windows and lead out from the clubhouse to the gallery.

Milford Haven Town Council’s planning, policy and community committee recommended that the application be approved by County Hall, at their meeting held on the evening of Thursday, July 14.

Almost two months after the application was made on June 17, and despite one neighbourly objection, the local authority approved the application on Wednesday, August 10.

A county council spokesperson said about the approval: “The proposed platform which would adjoin the football club building would benefit users of the community facility.

“Improvements to community facilities can have both social and environmental benefits in terms of improving the condition and availability of facilities to meet modern needs and construction meeting modern building standards.

“The building works would also benefit the economy by providing work within the construction industry and the generation of income from materials for suppliers and distributors.

“The nature of the development would not be visually intrusive as similar manmade features, such as fencing and floodlighting exist to serve the open spaces.

"It is therefore considered that the development would complement the use of the surrounding land and be of an acceptable scale.

“The proposal would also utilise common material finishes that are in keeping with the character of the site, as such the proposed design is visually acceptable.

“A neighbouring objection has been received. The received comments relate to concern that the development would lead to additional noise and antisocial behaviour.

“As the proposed development has a separation distance of 30 metres from the nearest neighbour and given the intermittent use, the development is unlikely to result in a significant negative impact upon neighbouring amenity.”