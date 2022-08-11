Pembrokeshire College has a long and proud tradition of setting up students for careers in healthcare.

Their numerous courses offer individuals a great opportunity to learn the necessary skills to go into medicine, childcare or counselling.

So it seems rather apt then that they should be putting their name to the Care Home of the Year accolade in this year’s West Wales Health & Care Awards, which are sponsored by Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group.

The awards, which take place at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, September 15, celebrate the those who continue to serve the regions with distinction.

A college spokesman said: “Pembrokeshire College are proud to once again be associated with the West Wales Health & Care Awards.

“The global pandemic has put the spotlight on this sector and highlighted the dedication and compassion of those for whom looking after others is their vocation – they truly deserve to be celebrated.”

Pembrokeshire College has delivered health and social care qualifications for more than 20 years, with a commitment to training the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The college works with more than 200 employers across three counties and has built a strong reputation across the region through work-based apprenticeship provision.

It has a strong team of healthcare professionals who train, nurture and support individuals through their learning programmes.

The spokesman added: “The number of young people enrolling with us each year to study towards healthcare qualifications is strong and still growing.

“We are proud of our health and social care provision and of our association with the sector and its employees, we look forward to continued strong working partnerships.”

Pembrokeshire College, which opened in 1990, is the county’s largest provider of post-16 education and training.

Located in a modern, purpose-built campus in Haverfordwest, the college offers young people and adults excellent training opportunities, from A-levels and apprenticeships to degrees and part-time evening classes.

There are approximately 2,000 full-time and 12,500 part-time learners, with Dr Barry Walters at the helm as principal.

For more information about the courses Pembrokeshire College offer, visit pembrokeshire.ac.uk.