AN historic Dinas Cross pub which legend has it was once a haunt of smugglers has been put up for sale as its owners plan to retire.

Alison and Julian Parkes have appointed Blacks Business Brokers to find a new proprietor for The Ship Aground with a guide price of £659,950 to take over the business and freehold on the premises.

The Ship Aground has been a mainstay of community life since 1750 and local legend has it that it was once connected by a smugglers’ tunnel to the Old Sailors inn at Pwllgwaelod.

The pub, which includes a three double-bedroom owner’s apartment on the first floor, was acquired by Mr and Mrs Parkes in 2017.

The couple run the pub by themselves, with help from friends and family when necessary.

It is is well-supported by locals year-round, and holds regular events including raffles and bingo nights along with popular live music evenings every Sunday during the summer holidays.

The Ship Aground also attracts seasonal tourist trade and is located close to Dinas Country Club and Holiday Park.

According to Mrs Parkes there is ‘huge scope’ to grow the business by extending the pub’s opening hours and introducing a full food offering to appeal to families visiting the area.

Grace Court, customer service agent at Blacks Business Brokers, said, “Agents always like to say businesses are well-located but The Ship Aground really is exceptional.

“It’s in a busy, well-populated village a stone’s throw from Wales’s main north-south coast road, but also less than a mile from the beach and, of course, it’s in the spectacular Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“It is also oozing with history and has huge potential to increase its appeal to the many tourists who both stay in and pass through the village.

“Now the word it out that it’s on the market I am expecting significant interest from people who want to take the helm at The Ship Aground.”

All enquiries should be directed to Blacks Business Brokers on 0333 370 0000, quoting reference 7890.