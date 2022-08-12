A former Haverfordwest lawyer who was ordered to pay back almost £200,000 after being found guilty of stealing over £1m from the families of his dead clients has found himself back before town magistrates.

Edgar Stephen Thomas, 61, of Deerland Road, Llangwm was listed to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week for the non-payment of fines totalling £40,312.01.

The fines were imposed following a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Swansea Crown Court on June 21, 2019.

In January of that year, Thomas was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to 23 counts of theft and fraud by abuse of position, but after agreeing to pay £196,278.65, his six-year prison sentence was reduced.

However Haverfordwest magistrates this week learned that £40,312.01 of the fine remains unpaid.

The offences occurred whilst the defendant was running his own legal practice in Haverfordwest under the name Steve Thomas & Co.

During a routine audit of his accounts by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) in 2011, concerns were raised about the way in which Thomas was levying fees on his clients.

A subsequent investigation and police inquiry discovered that Thomas had been charging grossly inflated fees for carrying out probate and similar issues on the estates of 16 deceased clients.

He had known many the people involved for many years, having acted as their trusted solicitor.

He would raise charges on legal accounts, sometimes on a weekly basis, and would charge tens of thousands of pounds for little or no actual work. In one case he charged 50 times the appropriate fee.

In 2016 Thomas was struck off by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

During the original hearing, the Crown confirmed Thomas had benefited from his criminal conduct by £1,092,583.53.

Most of the victims had been compensated by the Law Society however Thomas was ordered to pay £55,000 to Vaughan’s Radio, Haverfordwest, for whom he had acted during a business purchase, plus an additional £44,000 to one other victim.

This week Haverfordwest magistrates adjourned the case to September 19 following an application for the discharge of compensation.